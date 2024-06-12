Lehigh Valley Receives $1.6 Million in Criminal Justice Grants

The grants were awarded by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, state Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-18) announced Wednesday.

A total of $1,616,830 in grants will be distributed among eight Lehigh Valley nonprofit organizations and county governments to bolster criminal justice and related programs.

The grants were awarded by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, state Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-18) announced Wednesday. The money will fund programs that support crime victims, the juvenile justice system and counties’ criminal justice systems.

“These grant awards will have a positive impact on our region through programs aiding crime victims, programs directed at our youth and programs aiding our counties in the administration of our criminal justice systems,” Boscola said in a news release.

Grants approved by the commission include: $195,938 for the Valley Youth House to implement a bounce-back program for kindergarten through fifth grade students for two years; $100,000 for the Crime Victims Council of the Lehigh Valley to provide services to victims of child sexual abuse; $100,000 for a Youth Justice Advisory Board Council pilot program in Lehigh County; $660,000 for the Lehigh County Treatment Continuum Alternative Project’s Intermediate Punishment Treatment Program; $101,419 for Lehigh County’s Indigent Defense Program; $98,393 for Northampton County’s Indigent Defense Services; and $96,080 for Lehigh County officials to implement tapid postmortem toxicology screening.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.