Geigel Hill Road to Close for Pipe Replacement

Tinicum Township officials have announced an upcoming multi-day closure of Geigel Hill Road for a pipe replacement and bridge repair project.

The closure will begin on Monday, June 24, and continue weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Wednesday, July 3. Traffic on Geigel Hill Road between Durham and Headquarters roads will be detoured while the road is under construction.

Drivers will be detoured via Durham Road, Rt. 611 (Easton Road), Dark Hollow Road, Rt. 32 (River Road) and Headquarters Road. Local access will be maintained on the section of Geigel Hill Road that is closed.

Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas to avoid delays and backups.

Real-time traffic updates are available on PennDOT’s 511PA app and website 511PA.com. Drivers can also stay informed by following regional X alerts.

