Missing Teens Believed to Be in Hellertown Area: Police

1 week ago
by Josh Popichak
Hellertown Police are asking members of the public to be on the lookout for two teenagers–one of whom is from the borough–who are missing and considered to be runaways.

Hellertown Police are asking the public for help with locating missing teenagers Bella Walton and Collin Merwarth. (Credit: Hellertown Police Department/Facebook)

In a post on the department’s Facebook page Tuesday, police said 15-year-old Bella Walton and 15-year-old Collin Merwarth were both reported missing in recent days, from different areas. Walton was reported missing in Luzerne County on Saturday and Merwarth was reported missing to Hellertown Police on Monday, the post indicated. WNEP reported Wednesday that Walton is from Forty Fort, Luzerne County.

“They are believed to be together in the Hellertown Borough area,” police said.

Walton is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, with long brown hair, blue eyes and a medium build. The post said she is insulin-dependent and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and cut-off jean shorts.

Merwarth is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall with brown hair, hazel eyes and a thin build. No known clothing description was available for him.

Anyone who sees either teen or knows of their whereabouts is being asked to contact Hellertown Police via the Northampton County 911 Center at 610-759-2200.

