Lorna M. Osmun, 67, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Lorna M. Osmun (1956 – 2024)

Lorna M. Osmun, 67, of Lower Saucon Township, died Sunday, June 23, 2024 at her residence. She was born in Phillipsburg, N.J., to the late Donald V. and Eleanor E. (Dietz) McNicholas. She worked as a bus driver for the majority of her life, retiring from Dollar Tree as assistant manager.

SURVIVORS

She is survived by her loving sons: Todd A. Osmun, Troy D. Osmun (partner: Erin Raffaele); sister: Eleanor Bevacqua of Phillipsburg, N.J.; grandchildren: Ava T. Osmun, Ellie B. Osmun, Lucius E. Osmun, Eleanor “Nora” S. Strobridge, Lily S. Osmun, Brenna M. Osmun.

SERVICES

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Please do not send flowers. Send donations in Lorna’s name to the funeral home to assist in costs. Please make checks payable to the Heintzelman Funeral Home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.