Family Obituaries Sponsored by Heintzelman Funeral Home

Lorna M. Osmun, 67, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

3 days ago
Add Comment
by Sponsor Content

Lorna M. Osmun, 67, of Lower Saucon Township, died Sunday, June 23, 2024 at her residence. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Lorna M. Osmun (1956 – 2024)

Lorna M. Osmun, 67, of Lower Saucon Township, died Sunday, June 23, 2024 at her residence.Lorna Osmun She was born in Phillipsburg, N.J., to the late Donald V. and Eleanor E. (Dietz) McNicholas. She worked as a bus driver for the majority of her life, retiring from Dollar Tree as assistant manager.

SURVIVORS

She is survived by her loving sons: Todd A. Osmun, Troy D. Osmun (partner: Erin Raffaele); sister: Eleanor Bevacqua of Phillipsburg, N.J.; grandchildren: Ava T. Osmun, Ellie B. Osmun, Lucius E. Osmun, Eleanor “Nora” S. Strobridge, Lily S. Osmun, Brenna M. Osmun.

SERVICES

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Please do not send flowers. Send donations in Lorna’s name to the funeral home to assist in costs. Please make checks payable to the Heintzelman Funeral Home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.

Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

Please wait...

Thank you for subscribing!

You may also like

About the author

Sponsor Content

View all posts

Leave a Comment