Heat Advisory Issued for Lehigh Valley

A heat advisory has been issued for Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties Saturday due to excessive heat and humidity.

A heat advisory has been issued for Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties Saturday due to excessive heat and humidity, which may increase the likelihood of heat-related illnesses occurring, according to the National Weather Service.

This advisory began Friday and will continue through 8 p.m. Saturday. Saturday’s high temperature is expected to be 92 degrees, with a heat index of 101 degrees.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms late Saturday afternoon and evening. Higher than normal temperatures are expected to continue Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, with highs expected in the low 90s.

According to NWS records, Allentown’s official high temperature on Friday was a steamy 91 degrees.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.