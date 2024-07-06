Man Charged With Retail Theft from Giant

A Hellertown borough man has been charged with retail theft, after police say he stole nearly $400 worth of merchandise from the Giant supermarket at 1880 Leithsville Road.

In a post published on their Crimewatch site, Lower Saucon Township Police said Amr Mohamed Elsayed, 42, allegedly stole items from the store’s self-care aisle totaling $382.07 on May 21.

Police said they were contacted by the store’s Asset Protection team about the theft and began an investigation.

“Through investigation and viewing security footage the male was identified as Amr Mohamed Elsayed,” they said.

“Elsayed was charged with Retail Theft (Misdemeanor 1) due to having a prior conviction and arraigned before District Judge Alan Mege on June 28, 2024,” police added.

According to court records, following his preliminary arraignment in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04, Elsayed was released on $2,500 unsecured bail.

The docket filed in his case lists a July 31 preliminary hearing scheduled to be held before Mege.

Court papers did not list an attorney for Elsayed.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from the Lower Saucon Township Police Department and Northampton County court records.