Pa. Could Offer Tax Incentives for Factory Redevelopment

The legislation would create several tax incentives, including a 25 percent tax credit for the rehabilitation and reconstruction costs of the property owner.

Pennsylvania could offer tax incentives to redevelop abandoned or neglected factory buildings, under legislation proposed by state Rep. Robert Freeman (D-136).

There would be a $13 million cap on the total cost of the program, under Freeman’s proposal.

The program would be managed by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

Adaptive reuse isn’t a new concept, Freeman said in a June 27 news release. Among the industrial buildings that have been successfully repurposed locally he pointed to the Simon Silk Mill in Easton as a good example.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.