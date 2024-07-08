Milestone Achievements in Residency Programs for Physical Therapy at St. Luke’s

Physical Therapy at St. Luke’s has advanced key education programs, obtaining accreditation for its Neurologic Residency and candidacy for its Pediatric Physical Therapy Residency.

Neurologic physical therapists rehabilitate individuals with neurologic disorders such as stroke, spinal cord injuries and multiple sclerosis. Pediatric physical therapists address developmental, neuromuscular and skeletal issues in infants, children and adolescents, fostering improved motor skills and functional independence.

“We are excited to bring advanced neurologic and pediatric physical therapy residency programs to the St. Luke’s community,” said Stephen Kareha, PT, DPT, ATC, Ph.D, a board-certified clinical specialist in orthopedic physical therapy at Physical Therapy at St. Luke’s. “These programs help to provide our community with greater access to the highest level neurologic and pediatric care.”

The one-year Neurologic Residency Program requires extensive mentoring in both the inpatient and outpatient settings. All core faculty members are board-certified specialists in neurology. The program offers opportunities in program development, leadership development and community engagement.

Nationally, there are 73 accredited neurologic physical therapy residencies, including four in Pennsylvania and two in New Jersey.

The Pediatric Residency Program is also one year in duration, requiring extensive mentoring in the outpatient setting. All core faculty members are board-certified specialists in pediatrics. Experiential learning opportunities encompass early intervention, inpatient and school-based therapies within the Network and community.

Nationally, there are 31 accredited pediatric physical therapy residencies, including three in Pennsylvania. There are no accredited PPT residencies in New Jersey.

The Neurological Physical Therapy Residency began in June 2023, and the first resident graduated May 2024. The Pediatric Physical Therapy Residency will enroll its first resident in July 2025.

For more information on the Neurologic Residency, please contact Elizabeth McCormick at El*****************@sl***.org. For more information on the Pediatric Residency, contact Lisa Nekola at Li*********@sl***.org.

