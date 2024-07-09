Northampton Community College Offering Healthcare Career Info. Sessions

Northampton Community College has announced a series of virtual information sessions for those interested in pursuing a career in healthcare.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Northampton Community College has announced a series of virtual information sessions for those interested in pursuing a career in healthcare.

The school’s CNA training program offers training for placement on the Pennsylvania Nurse Aide Registry, which allows CNAs to work in long-term care facilities, hospitals and other healthcare settings. The information session is currently available in a pre-recorded online format.

NCC will also be hosting a RN/LPN Reactivation & Review Programs Information Session later this month.​

“Whether you are a nurse who is interested in returning to the healthcare workforce or a graduate who needs to review for your NCLEX, attend our free virtual information session on Tuesday, July 16 at 6 p.m. to get all your questions answered,” school officials said in a news release.

Lastly, prospective students who are interested in a phlebotomy career can attend a free virtual information session on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. to learn about the career path, the NCC program and its requirements.



For more information about these sessions, visit Northampton.edu, email he********@no*********.edu or call 610-332-6585.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.