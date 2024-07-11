SLAPP Lawsuits Could Soon Be Curtailed in Pa.

A bill to help protect Pennsylvanians from meritless lawsuits meant to silence them could soon become law, and help curtail a controversial legal practice known as Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation, or SLAPPs.

Sponsored by state Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D-Erie), House Bill 1466 would create a process to quickly dismiss SLAPP lawsuits via a court motion on the basis of free speech protection. If the dismissal motion is granted by a judge, the defendants in the case will be able to recover legal fees and damages.​

“It’s unconscionable that these petty lawsuits have been successful in muzzling opposition in the past. Pennsylvanians should be able to speak freely without worrying about being silenced or getting saddled with legal costs,” Bizzarro said in a statement Wednesday. “I’m grateful my colleagues in the General Assembly agree that it’s time to finally expand our SLAPP laws to protect our constitutional right to free speech.”

Bizzarro’s legislation also contains a “SLAPP back provision” for cases in which a party uses the SLAPP motion in a frivolous manner.​

House Bill 1466 passed the Senate Friday after unanimously passing the House in October.

It is now set to become law upon receiving Gov. Josh Shapiro’s signature.



This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.