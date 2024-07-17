Community Family Schools

LCCC to Host Virtual Office Hours Before Fall Semester Begins

2024-07-17
by Saucon Source
Lehigh Carbon Community College will offer virtual office hours on Saturdays, Aug. 17 and Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to assist students with registration and other important services before the start of the fall semester.

In a news release, LCCC staff said admissions, academic advising, financial aid, and registration/student record information/services will be available via phone or email, with advance appointments required for advising.

The school also reminded students that tuition payments are due by Aug. 1 or at the time of registration for classes. Students can register or make payments online through a portal on the LCCC website.

Fall classes at LCCC begin Monday, Aug. 26, and students can register for classes through Aug. 30.

For more information, call 610-799-1575 or visit Lccc.edu.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.

