Hellertown Man Charged With Assault

A 39-year-old Hellertown man is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and other charges following an alleged domestic incident.

Police say Brett Matthew Getz, of the 1300 block of Easton Road, also attempted to run from them during his apprehension earlier this month.

In a news release Tuesday, police said officers were initially dispatched to a home in the 1300 block of Jefferson Street for a report of a domestic disturbance early on the morning of July 12.

After speaking to a witness and the alleged victim of the domestic, police said they tried to make contact with Getz, who allegedly ran out of the home away from them after they breached a door.

According to police and court records, in addition to Felony 2 aggravated assault and Misdemeanor 1 terroristic threats, Getz is also charged with Misdemeanor 2 simple assault, summary harassment and summary resisting arrest.

Following a preliminary arraignment before District Judge Alan Mege on July 12, Getz was committed to Northampton County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail, records said.

According to court records, he remained incarcerated as of Tuesday, with a preliminary hearing in his case scheduled to be held before Mege this Friday, July 26 at 11:30 a.m. in District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township.

The docket filed in Getz’s case did not list an attorney who is representing him.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty. This story was compiled using information provided by the Hellertown Police Department and from Northampton County court records.