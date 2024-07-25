Lower Saucon Twp. Hires New Manager

Lower Saucon Township has named former East Stroudsburg Borough manager Brian Bond as its new manager.

According to a news release, Bond has nearly a decade of experience as a municipal manager and has held a number of municipal jobs, including director of public works, emergency operations director and police commissioner for the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.

“We were impressed with his breadth of experience in local government and with his ability to overcome obstacles and get things done,” said Lower Saucon Township Council President Priscilla deLeon.

Bond first served as manager in Stroudsburg Borough, before taking over the position in East Stroudsburg in 2017. In 2023, he became manager of Washington Borough in Warren County, N.J., where he currently serves.

The news release said Bond will begin his new role with Lower Saucon in the near future.

Bond takes over the position from former township manager Mark Hudson, who resigned earlier this year. Finance director and assistant township manager Cathy Gorman has served as acting township manager since Hudson’s departure.

As township manager, Bond will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Lower Saucon Township, work with council members and community leaders, and spearhead initiatives to address the needs of the community, the release said.

The township hired Keystone Municipal Solutions in March to conduct the search for a new manager, and Bond was selected from a pool of roughly a dozen candidates, it noted.

“This was an important decision for the future of Lower Saucon,” deLeon said. “We knew we needed to be thoughtful and deliberate in our approach, and Keystone Municipal Solutions was

the partner we needed to do it right.”

For more information about the township, visit LowerSauconTownship.org.