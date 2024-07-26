Dorothy E. Muschlitz, 103, of Williams Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Dorothy E. Muschlitz, 103 years, 7 months and 8 days, of Williams Township, died Thursday, July 25, 2024 at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center, Richlandtown, with her son by her side. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Dorothy E. Muschlitz (1920 – 2024)

Dorothy E. Muschlitz, 103 years, 7 months and 8 days, of Williams Township, died Thursday, July 25, 2024 at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center, Richlandtown, with her son by her side. She was the wife of the late Martin H. Muschlitz, who died Dec. 15, 2001. Dorothy was born in Lower Saucon Township on Dec. 17, 1920 to the late David and Julia (Graf) McCarthy. She was a faithful member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Saucon Township, where she was active with the food bank. Dorothy was active in maintaining her house and property, especially her gardens, and riding her tractor into her 90s.

SURVIVORS

Dorothy is survived by her loving son: Ronald D. (Arlene) Muschlitz of Easton; granddaughter: Kimberly (Dr. Thomas) Zalewski of Bloomsburg; great-grandsons: Adam (Hannah) Zalewski of Indianapolis, Ind., and Eric (Maddie) Zalewski of Cincinnati, Ohio, Chris (Cheryl) Kerchner of Wind Gap; great-grandchildren: Jessica Kerchner, Alexis Schmoyer, Kristin Kerchner; William Kerchner; 7 great-great-grandchildren; several cousins. She was predeceased by siblings: Russell T. McCarthy, Elsie Miller, David L. McCarthy; half-brothers: Joseph and William Muhr; half-sister: Julia Krasley.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to Dorothy’s visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3233 Apples Church Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Upper Room at New Jerusalem immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dorothy’s name may be made to her church.