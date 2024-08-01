Upper Saucon to Consider Preserving 3 Properties as Open Space

Upper Saucon Township is considering the acquisition of three properties to permanently preserve them as open space by purchasing an interest in them, according to a published notice.

Upper Saucon Township is considering the acquisition of three properties to permanently preserve them as open space by purchasing an interest in them, according to a published notice. The township’s board of supervisors will hold a public hearing regarding the possible acquisitions on Monday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Upper Saucon Township municipal building in Center Valley.

The property at 1760 Taylor Drive, Coopersburg, is 19.5 acres and is owned by Taylor Drive Properties LLC of Allentown, which purchased it for $637,500 in February 2005, according to Lehigh County property records; 5413 Glen Road, Coopersburg, is 10.4 acres and is owned by the Audrey M. Moyer Revocable Living Trust, which purchased it for $1 in October 2014, according to county property records; and 5599 Glen Road, Coopersburg, is 19.8 acres and is owned by Bruce A. and Audrey M. Moyer, who purchased it for $40,000 in December 1971, according to county property records.

Township supervisors will discuss acquisition interests and the anticipated benefits of acquiring the properties.

Members of the public can attend the hearing and provide relevant information pursuant to the discussion, if they wish.

Copies of documents related to this matter may be viewed and/or obtained at the Upper Saucon Township municipal building, 5500 Camp Meeting Road, Center Valley, PA, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.​

