Bach Choir Announces 2024-25 Season

The Bach Choir of Bethlehem has announced its upcoming season for 2024-25. Following a successful 125th anniversary celebration, the new season “promises innovative performances, collaborations and celebrations of Bach’s timeless works under the direction of Dr. Christopher Jackson,” a news release said.​

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The Bach Choir of Bethlehem has announced its upcoming season for 2024-25. Following a successful 125th anniversary celebration, the new season “promises innovative performances, collaborations and celebrations of Bach’s timeless works under the direction of Dr. Christopher Jackson,” a news release said.​

“Last season’s world-premiere recording and transformative tour to Germany and Austria were a tremendous success, said Dr. Christopher Jackson, the group’s director,” Jackson said. “As we step into the new season, we continue to innovate and inspire, bringing you a series of concerts that promise to transport you to new musical realms right from your seat.”

The 2024-2025 season will include performances of Bach’s cantata BWV 1 and Kile Smith’s ‘The Consolation of Apollo’ at Christmas; the Greg Funfgeld Family Concert, featuring a collaboration with local high school choirs and Westminster Choir College performing Mozart’s Requiem and Bach’s Mass in B Minor; Rachmaninoff’s “All-night Vigil” with Westminster Choir College and star soloists at the Bach Choir’s Spring Concert; a Special Gala Concert featuring performances by the world-renowned Thomanerchor; and the 117th Bethlehem Bach Festival in May. The 2025 festival will be an expanded four-day event with traditional and new programs, including the Mass in B Minor and the innovative “Outside the Bachs” series, the release said.​

For more information about the choir, visit BACH.org.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.