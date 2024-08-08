Police: Take Precautions to Protect Vehicles

The Lower Saucon Township Police Department is reminding residents to always lock their cars, take their keys with them and remain alert to their surroundings, in order to reduce their risk of becoming a victim of a crime of opportunity.

The Lower Saucon Township Police Department is reminding residents to always lock their cars, take their keys with them and remain alert to their surroundings, in order to reduce their risk of becoming a victim of a crime of opportunity.

In a Crimewatch post Wednesday, the department shared that “auto theft, including carjackings, is a real risk.”

In fact, police said the number of reported carjackings has recently increased.​

“Although no one can say for sure…this sharp increase in carjackings is likely due to (the fact that) newer model cars have anti-theft protection features that make it difficult to steal a car that’s locked—meaning the thief must steal the car directly from the driver,” the post noted.​

“The pandemic caused people to spend more time at home,” it said. “This made other types of theft (like home burglaries) more challenging, therefore making car theft more attractive to thieves.”​

Police said that nationwide, some of the vehicles that are being stolen are being used to commit other crimes, such as robberies.​

Safety tips that were included in a Pennsylvania Auto Theft Prevention Authority video police shared include keeping cell phones handy and charged, and not texting while sitting in a parked vehicle.

