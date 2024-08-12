Sheriff’s Department Warns of Jury Duty Scam

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Department says it has received multiple reports of a man posing as a sheriff’s deputy and calling residents to demand credit card information for purportedly failing to respond to a certified jury duty letter

This is a scam, county officials said. The sheriff’s department does not call residents seeking credit card information from them for missing jury duty and will not solicit money from people in lieu of making an arrest.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone who receives one of these calls to report it to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-441-2555 or email them at sc***@at*************.gov.

