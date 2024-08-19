Jaxon Rio ‘Ziggy’ Phetsavanh, 17, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Jaxon Rio “Ziggy” Phetsavanh, 17, of Hellertown, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 in Lower Nazareth Township. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Jaxon Rio ‘Ziggy’ Phetsavanh (2007 – 2024)

Jaxon Rio “Ziggy” Phetsavanh, 17, of Hellertown, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 in Lower Nazareth Township. He was born in Bethlehem, Pa., on June 6, 2007 to Rebecca M. (Wagner) and Phetsamone Phetsavanh, both of Hellertown. Jaxon was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown. This was to be Jaxon’s senior year at Saucon Valley. He was going to build the best robot to win states this year for the Saucon Valley Robotics Club, Panthera Robotica.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving parents, Jaxon is survived by siblings: Trinity A., Phoenix J.N., both at home; maternal grandparents: Bradford D. (Monica) Wagner of Hellertown; paternal grandparents: Samay (Somphone) Phetsavanh of Erie; canine favorites: Mango, Luna and Koa “Baby Cat.”

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to Jaxon’s visitation period from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024 at The Steel Club, 700 Linden Ave., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 12 noon. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jaxon’s name may be made to Saucon Valley Robotics Club. Mail checks to the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.