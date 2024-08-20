Francis J. ‘Frank’ Brucker Jr., 92, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Francis J. ‘Frank’ Brucker Jr. (1931 – 2024)

Francis J. “Frank” Brucker Jr., 92, of Lower Saucon Township, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2024 at his home. He was the husband of Quinette R. (Strauss) Brucker. Frank was born in Allentown on Nov. 5, 1931 to the late Francis J. Sr. and Jennie (Saul) Brucker. He was a Presser at the former Grief Company, Allentown, for many years until retiring. He was a member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Saucon Township. In his earlier years, Frank was an avid bowler. He also enjoyed gardening and was a Philadelphia sports fan. Frank will always be known for his kind demeanor and gentleness, always thinking of others. He kept his mind sharp by completing crossword and jigsaw puzzles.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 50 years this past June, Frank is also survived by his children: Kathy E. (Bob Lomicky) Haarmann of Allentown, John (Nicole) Geller of Bellmawr, N.J., Daniel J. (Shauna) Brucker of Bethlehem, Jenny M. (James P.) Rissmiller of Allentown; sister: Patsy (Bill) Savage of Allentown; 13 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by son: Francis J. Brucker III.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to Frank’s visitation period from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 5 p.m. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Frank’s name may be made to your local Leukemia and Lymphoma Society chapter.