Dolores J. Karte, 81, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Dolores J. Karte (1943 – 2024)

Dolores J. Karte, 81, of Hellertown, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg Campus, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late David R. Karte, who died Oct. 27, 2020. Dolores was born in Bethlehem on May 16, 1943 to the late Louis and Marie (Farannte) Johns. She was a custodian at the Saucon Valley School District for many years until her retirement. Dolores had also worked at Giant and was a Presser in a factory in Fountain Hill. She was an avid Eagles fan, enjoyed visiting the casinos and playing cards with family and friends. Dolores was instrumental in party planning at Dialysis and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Dolores had a heart of gold, and was always thinking of others.

SURVIVORS

Dolores was blessed by her loving children: Brian S. (Heather A.) Johns of Hellertown, Jan (Dan) Hariegle of Allentown; sister: Stella (Jon) Pisaro in Florida; grandchildren: Nicholas (Rachel), Gianna (Joel), Christopher, Andrea; great-grandchildren: Ava and Mason; loving nieces, nephews; and extended family. She was predeceased by siblings: Frank Johns, Rosemarie McGraw, Louis Johns.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to Dolores’s visitation period from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 10 a.m. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dolores’s name may be made to Fresenius Kidney Care Southside Dialysis, 1005 Harvard Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18015.