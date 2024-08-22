Lehigh Valley Airport Reports Record Traffic in July

Lehigh Valley International Airport processed over 100,000 passengers in July, which was the highest passenger traffic total for a single month on record at the airport in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.

Officials said 101,988 passengers flew out of LVIA in July; an 11.7 percent increase from July 2023.

In July, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported nine of the top 10 busiest days in its LVIA screening checkpoint since 2002. Airport officials said the passenger total for the month would have been even higher if not for multiple flight cancellations that occurred due to a July 19 CrowdStrike incident which led to national and global ground stops being issued by Allegiant, American, Delta and United.

American Airlines saw a 18.4 percent increase in passengers in July compared to the same month in 2023, while Allegiant’s LVIA traffic was up 18.2 percent. Delta Air Lines’ traffic decreased by 7.7 percent and United Airlines saw a 12.1 percent decline in the number of passengers flying on its routes.

Officials also announced that a concessions overhaul project at the airport is ongoing. In July, they marked the opening of The Drafthouse restaurant, which has replaced the PA Pub. The Drafthouse serves food and beverages daily from 5 a.m. until the last departure.

“Besides the new Drafthouse, our list of options will continue to grow in August with the arrival of Which Wich–a national sandwich chain. And we’re excited to welcome Zekraft–a familiar establishment to Lehigh Valley residents–later this Fall,” Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Executive Director Thomas Stoudt said.

