St. Luke’s Ranked Among Best Employers in Pennsylvania by Forbes

St. Luke’s University Health Network was recently recognized by Forbes Magazine as a top 10 ranked employer in Pennsylvania and the #1 ranked healthcare employer in the state.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey 160,000 employees working for companies with at least 500 people within the United States.

“Which organizations are doing what it takes to retain their employees and keep them satisfied? For the answer, look no further than to our list,” Forbes stated in the article about its findings.

Survey participants were asked how likely they were to recommend their employer on a scale of zero to 10. Respondents were also asked to evaluate employers they’d worked for within the past two years and organizations they knew within their industry or through friends or family who worked there. Companies that received the highest scores in each state made the Forbes Best in State list.

“St. Luke’s is very proud to make this list once again. Being recognized as the top-ranked healthcare employer in Pennsylvania is truly an honor and serves as yet another confirmation that St. Luke’s is a caring and thriving organization with an employee-centric culture,” said Evan Ochs, Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “St. Luke’s listens and responds to our employees. We believe our employees are our most important asset, and the main reason for our ongoing success and outstanding patient care.”

Forbes’ best-in-state recognition is one of numerous employer-related achievements St. Luke’s has earned recently. In May, the magazine recognized St. Luke’s as one of the nation’s Best Employers for New Grads.

In a separate survey conducted in partnership with The Morning Call, USA Today and other media outlets earlier this year, St. Luke’s was named a Top Workplace 2024 nationally, in Pennsylvania and in New Jersey. St. Luke’s was the only healthcare institution ranked in Pennsylvania and the third-highest ranked health care entity in the nation to be designated a Top Workplaces in 2024.

See Forbes’ full best-in-state list here.

Earlier this year, St. Luke’s hired its 20,000th employee.

“As the Lehigh Valley’s top employer, St. Luke’s has many openings for direct care roles, including nurses, radiology technicians, respiratory therapists and patient care assistants,” Ochs said. “Non-clinical roles include administrative roles, leadership positions, information technology analysts, inventory control specialists, distribution center associates and sterile processing technicians–all also imperative to the Network’s mission of providing award-winning healthcare.”

A searchable database of all job openings is available on the St. Luke’s website.

This community health news is brought to you in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network.