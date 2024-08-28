Jordan Francis Hodge, 27, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Jordan Francis Hodge, 27, of Hellertown, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Jordan Francis Hodge, 27, of Hellertown, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown. He was born in Wilson Borough on Jan. 16, 1997 to Renee M. (Breisch) Hodge of Hellertown and Mark T. Hodge of Palmer Township. Jordan was a member of New Creation UCC, Palmer Township. He truly enjoyed Starbucks and music.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his parents; Jordan is survived by siblings: Coryn (Justin Clewell) Hodge, Shane (Tyler Seitter) Hodge, all of Hellertown; cousin: McKenna Teske and her daughter: Navy Renee of Wilson; maternal grandmother: Alicia A. Breisch-Miller (Howard C. Miller) of Roseto; paternal grandmother: June (Lattig) Hodge of Glendon; aunts: DeAnne Kraemer of Roseto, Cheryl Teske of Glendon and other aunts; uncles; and cousins. He was predeceased by maternal grandfather: Dennis T. Breisch; paternal grandfather: John P. Hodge Jr.

SERVICES

Services will be announced in October by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, please assist with Jordan’s funeral expenses by sending a memorial contribution care of the funeral home.