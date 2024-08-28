State Police to Target DUI, Careless Drivers Over Labor Day Weekend

Pennsylvania State Police officers assigned to Troop M will focus on apprehending and identifying drivers under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs as part of a Labor Day holiday weekend enforcement effort.

According to a news release, the effort is part of an initiative that will last from Friday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 2 and also target other aggressive driving behaviors, including texting while driving, handheld phone use and careless driving.

According to state police, 47 crashes and 31 DUI-related arrests were made during the 2023 Labor Day holiday weekend in Troop M’s territory, which includes Lehigh, Northampton, and Bucks counties.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.