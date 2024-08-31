Eleanor E. (Eckert) Knauss, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Eleanor E. (Eckert) Knauss, 93, formerly of Hellertown, Pa., and Largo, Fla., died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024 at Trillium Place by Tandem Living, Lancaster. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Eleanor E. (Eckert) Knauss (1931 – 2024)

Eleanor E. (Eckert) Knauss, 93, formerly of Hellertown, Pa., and Largo, Fla., died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024 at Trillium Place by Tandem Living, Lancaster. She was the wife of the late Alton W. Knauss, who died March 13, 2021. Eleanor was born in Philadelphia on June 9, 1931 to the late Leslie F. and Anna E. (MacKeeman) Eckert. She was a 1949 graduate of Sharon Hill High School, a 1951 graduate of Pierce Junior College and a recipient in 1985 of the “Pride of Pierce” Hall of Fame award in Philadelphia. Eleanor served in the Sales Office of TWA Airlines for five years. She was a secretary at Eastern College/Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Lower Merion Township for 23 years until retiring in 1988. Eleanor was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Lancaster.

SURVIVORS

Eleanor is survived by her son-in-law: David G. Hackman of Marlton, N.J.; grandchildren: Zachary A. (Brianna) Knauss, Rachel N. Hackman, Abigail E. Hackman; great-grandchildren: Madelyn G. and Samuel A. Knauss. She was predeceased by parents; stepmother: Hazel F. (Frost) Eckert; daughter: Deborah K. Hackman; son: Geoffrey A. Knauss; brother: Frank L. Eckert; sister-in-law: Connie (Wolf) Eckert.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to her visitation period at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc.,, 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 1 p.m. The interment will follow at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Eleanor’s name to Calvary Baptist Church, 530 Milton Road, Lancaster, PA 17602.