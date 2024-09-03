Operation Hydration: Bar Talk with Eric Bartosz

Est. Read Time: 5 mins

Let’s get the obvious out of the way; all of us have been told to ‘drink plenty of water’ enough times that we know we should probably drink plenty of water. That said, common sense is not always common practice, especially when we don’t have a clear ‘why’ component to help propel us into action. Also, plain old-fashioned water isn’t typically a product that finds itself with millions of dollars of marketing budget supercharging its message every day, so we can easily forget what a compelling story it has to tell.

I’m happy to put on the product ambassador hat and point out a few of the key benefits of water and why drinking enough every day makes such a crucial difference in how we look, feel and think. My goal is to provide a compelling ‘features and benefits’ sales pitch on why drinking enough water every day is the lowest-cost secret weapon to being our best selves every day.

First, a refresher on some bottom-line facts. As humans, our bodies are largely made of water, approximately 60 percent, with our blood being closer to 80 percent. As such, all our organs are heavily reliant on always getting adequate amounts, ranging from our brain to joints and every cell in between. In addition to the water being distributed throughout our body, we are also continuously losing a portion externally through breathing, bathroom breaks, and, of course, sweating. How much water we need depends on variables such as what we’re doing, how much

we’re sweating and how fast we are losing the water we are taking in. An imbalance occurs when the amount of water we lose outpaces the amount we consume. This, dear reader, is the common enemy known as dehydration.

OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) published a 5-year study of 15,000 Americans, and about 40 percent failed to meet the recommended standards of daily water intake. Part of the problem is the persistent question of ‘how much water should I drink daily?’ One of the oldest suggestions still floating around is the 8×8 advice (eight 8 oz. servings daily). This rule of thumb was initially published in 1945 and, over the following decades, has been widely deemed too general a guideline to be helpful. (Similar to the idea that every adult needs 2,000 calories a day.) While many articles are available on the subject, one approach that is still current and widely supported with ample data–that I have used in over 25 years of running and fitness–is to divide your weight by two, to calculate how many ounces a day to start with as a daily plan. (Add more for exercise and excessive sweating from heat.) Here’s some more on the topic of how much water is the right amount: How to calculate how much water you should drink | University of Missouri System.

Peak performance: When we talk about performing at our best, this means being at the top of our mental and physical game. Let’s start at the top: our brain. This particular organ, about 70 percent water, needs adequate hydration to operate correctly. We without question feel the effects of dehydration mentally, even if we don’t consciously connect the dots of cause and effect. Proper

hydration is crucial for mood regulation, focus and attention, memory, critical thinking and problem-solving. All these areas are impaired when there isn’t enough water coming in, and if you’re having one of those days (or weeks) when you feel like you’re in a fog, hydration may be one of the top reasons causing the issue. Physical performance is also–you guessed it–highly dependent on how hydrated we are. Our muscles are about 75 percent water, and our strength, stamina and endurance are largely water-powered. Our blood, the river in which nutrients flow to muscles and organs, needs plenty of fresh supply to function correctly, and our joints are lubricated through adequate supply as well. Let’s not forget the heart; from a cardiovascular perspective, hydration is critical to heart function, delivering oxygen to muscles and maintaining healthy blood pressure levels. Not surprisingly, chronic dehydration is also a contributing, and avoidable, factor in heart disease.

Weight loss: Losing a few or more extra pounds is a constant fixture on many Americans’ list of goals, and water is an often-overlooked perfect tool for the job. One reason it’s effective is that water is a natural appetite suppressant. If you find yourself in the habit of overeating because you sit down for a meal ravenously, having a ‘water appetizer’ will reduce your hunger pangs and reduce the amount of surplus food intake. Also, our body often sends the hunger signal when we are dehydrated; a bit of a crossed signal, of course, but knowing that occurs, try taking a drink before a bite to see how that changes your appetite level. Another benefit of water and weight loss goes back to our muscles and energy levels. When dehydrated, we are simply less inclined to exercise. Drinking more water significantly increases the chances we will have the motivation to be more active.

Healthy glow: Remember the old riddle: what’s the largest human organ? The answer, as you may recall, is our skin. As mentioned, all our organs need water, especially the largest ones. Most of us would prefer to look our best if possible, and our skin is pretty much front and center for first impressions. Contrary to what the multi-billion-dollar skin care industry would have us believe, the most effective way to help our skin look its best is readily available at minimal cost, with no prescription required. Water helps with skin elasticity (wrinkle reduction) and supports barrier protection by keeping out irritants and toxins. Proper hydration also helps reduce acne and blemishes, which can be caused by an over-production of skin oil (our body’s version of a moisturizer when it senses dehydration). The bottom line is if you prefer skin to look its most youthful best and to heal quickly when irritation occurs, optimal hydration is a slam dunk first step in the beauty regimen before any tube or jar needs opening.

Final point: if you are in the ‘water is boring’ camp and struggle to drink enough, there are ways to enhance the experience. My favorite, as long-time readers will know, is seltzer. Polar is my

preference (Massachusetts made since 1882!), but any zero-calorie seltzer option, whether plain or flavored, will give you the fizzy satisfaction of drinking a soda minus the bad stuff, especially sugar. Another option is adding some fruit slices into tap water and keeping a pitcher in the fridge; an easy and effective way to have a refreshing supply on tap. Increasing your daily water intake is essentially a habit, and one good way to stick with it is by tracking your goals and progress to keep yourself hitting the target. A simple pad and pen will work, or if you prefer some technology in your routine, plenty of water reminder and tracker apps are available for free. Once you have done the tracking for a couple of months, you’ll have built a new routine, the habit will be locked in and the daily tracking will likely be unnecessary.

Cheers to a cold glass of the good stuff!