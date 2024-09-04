PSP: 6 Killed in Labor Day Weekend Crashes

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have released the results of their annual Labor Day weekend safety initiative.

Over the course of the four-day weekend, police said they investigated 580 crashes that resulted in 170 injuries and six deaths. According to a news release, 65 of the accidents involved impaired driving as a factor.

State troopers arrestd 514 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and issued a total of 24,865 citations, including 7,069 citations for speeding, 889 for failing to wear a seatbelt and 121 for not securing children in safety seats.

The statistics released by PSP cover only incidents that were investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.​

A detailed breakdown of the 2024 Labor Day Weekend enforcement statistics can be found at PSP.pa.gov.

