Corinne (D’Ambrosio) Kerecz, 90, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Corinne (D’Ambrosio) Kerecz (1933 – 2024)

Corinne (D’Ambrosio) Kerecz, 90, of Bethlehem, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024 at Sacred Heart Senior Living Center. She was the wife of the late Joseph Kerecz, who died Feb. 7, 2024. Corinne was born in Bethlehem on Sept. 13, 1933 to the late Vincenzo J. and Mary (Cocca) D’Ambrosio. She was a dispatcher for the Bethlehem Police Department and retired from being a receptionist at a dental office. She was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown, and enjoyed baking and crocheting.

SURVIVORS

Corinne is survived by brother: Joseph D’Ambrosio of Hellertown; nieces and nephews: Judy (the late Russel) Kopy of Lower Saucon Township, Deborah (Dean) Damhosl-Piger of Bethlehem, Joseph (Annette) D’Ambrosio of Bethlehem, Michelle (Louis) Meli of Lower Saucon Township, Anne (Robert) Arrue of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Denise D’Ambrosio of Center Valley; great nieces and nephews: Anthony D’Ambrosio, Natalie Fechter, Joseph D’Ambrosio, Ariana Arrue, Nicole Persinko, Marisa Meli, Maria Piger and Nina Eisemann; great great nephews: Grayson Fechter, Asher Eisemann. She was predeceased by sisters: Mary Green, Josephine Damhosl.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown. To share a message of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Corinne’s name may be made to Family Pillars Hospice, 3910 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.