Janet A. (Huxel) Heffner, 89, of Easton (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Janet A. (Huxel) Heffner, 89, of Easton, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2024 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton. She was the wife of the late William G. Heffner, who died April 4, 2002. Janet was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 24, 1935 to the late Albert and Doris (Proctor) Huxel. She was an educator at the Easton Area School District for 40 years until retiring. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Easton, where she was a former Sunday school teacher. Janet was a former secretary of AAUW, a member of the teachers union and an advocate for adult literacy after her retirement. She enjoyed reading, gardening and was a pianist.

SURVIVORS

Janet is survived by her loving children: Susan K. (Richard) Clarkson of New York City, William G. Heffner Jr. of Phillipsburg, N.J., Tracey A. Lewis of Fort Myers, Fla.; 7 grandchildren: Olivia, Victoria Clarkson, William, Rachel, Edward Heffner, Katie, Elizabeth Lewis. She was predeceased by siblings: Albert and Doreen Paynton.

SERVICES

Janet requested her services to be private on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Northampton Memorial Shrine, Palmer Township. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Janet’s name may be made to the Special Olympics, American Heart Association and/or an animal rescue of your choice.