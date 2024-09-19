Maryann Gingles, 85, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Maryann Gingles, 85, of Hellertown, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Maryann Gingles (1939 – 2024)

Maryann Gingles, 85, of Hellertown, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem. She was the wife of Donald L. Gingles. Maryann was born in Bethlehem on March 30, 1939 to the late Michael and Mary (Horwath) Woytusik. She was a salesperson for Josh Early Candies, Bethlehem, for 20 years until her retirement. Maryann was a member of the Church of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, Hellertown. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, shopping and traveling, especially to Hawaii. The love of Maryann’s life was her family; especially her grandchildren.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 61 years, Maryann is survived by her children: Mark S. of East Stroudsburg, Denise M. (Paul W.) Laub of Hellertown; grandchildren: Mark, Garrett and Kyle. She was predeceased by siblings: Robert Woytusik and Kathleen Borlodan.

SERVICES

Maryann requested that her services be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The interment will be at St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Phillipsburg. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Maryann’s name may be made to St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown, PA 18055.