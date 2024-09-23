Adelino ‘JR’ Tavares Jr., 85, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Adelino ‘JR’ Tavares Jr. (1939 – 2024)

Adelino “JR” Tavares Jr., 85, of Lower Saucon Township, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 at Bethlehem Manor. He was the husband of the late Rita Jeanette (Stahl) Tavares, who died Dec. 18, 2023. Adelino was born in Fountain Hill on Aug. 22, 1939 to the late Adelino Sr. and Alzira (Valente de Almeida) Tavares. JR went to Bethlehem Business School. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army National Guard, serving as a cook. JR owned and operated his family business, Tavares Food Market, for many years. He had also started a construction business, T-D Services, and was a Master Electrician until his retirement. He was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. JR loved spending time with family, sharing a good meal and wine, and was an avid train collector. He volunteered for many years as a band parent for BECAHI’s Marching & Concert Band. JR was mostly known for wearing crazy hats–some with antlers and a blinking red nose–during the Christmas season.

SURVIVORS

He is survived by his children: Jacqueline (Kevin) Kilgour of Bethlehem, Frank (Deneen) Tavares in Virginia, Rita Jean (Joshua) Prugar of Bethlehem; brother: John (Mary Ann) Tavares of Kansas City, Mo.; grandchildren: Spencer and Joshua Kilgour; Liam and Adelina Tavares; Brady and Bret Prugar; great-grandchildren: Rosalee and Alana Kilgour.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to JR’s visitation periods from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024 and 9 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, all at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. Thursday morning’s visitation period will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at his church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Military honors will be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Adelino Tavares Jr.’s name to Allentown Central Catholic High School for the Angel Scholarship Fund and/or the Kairos Fund, care of Adrienne Motley, 301 N. 4th St., Allentown, PA 18102.