Bear Sightings Reported in Residential Areas of Lower Saucon

Bear sightings have recently been reported in residential neighborhoods in Lower Saucon Township, police said Tuesday.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Bear sightings have recently been reported in residential neighborhoods in Lower Saucon Township, police said Tuesday.

According to a Lower Saucon Township Police Department Crimewatch post, bear sightings have been confirmed in the area of O’Brien’s Court, Rosalie Drive and the Four Seasons development on Skibo Road.

Black bear sightings are not unheard of in the area, particularly during spring and fall, and police in their post shared Pennsylvania Game Commission information about how residents can safely co-exist with bears.

One recommendation is to limit potential food sources that may be left outside, such as human food, trash, birdseed and pet food.

For more information about the bear sightings, visit the police department’s website.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance. (Featured image above is a stock photo.)