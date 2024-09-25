Dorothy M. Fotta, 97, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Dorothy M. Fotta, 97, formerly of Hellertown, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024 at Holy Family Senior Living, Bethlehem. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc. of Hellertown.

Dorothy M. Fotta (1927 – 2024)

Dorothy M. Fotta, 97, formerly of Hellertown, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024 at Holy Family Senior Living, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Edward M. Fotta, who passed on May 5, 2014. Dorothy was born in Zerbe on Feb. 18, 1927 to the late William J. and Emma M. (Herring) McNamara. She was a member of the Church of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, Hellertown. Dorothy enjoyed being surrounded by her family, shopping and eating out.

SURVIVORS

Dorothy is survived by her children: Michael E. (Marsha) of Morgantown, Va., Lawrence R. (Deborah) of Easton, Edward W. (Lou Ann) of Bethlehem, Deborah J. (Ronald) Petruno of Hellertown, Dorothy J. (Donald) Rentschler of Ringtown; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by Robert E. (who died during the Korean War), William J. McNamara, Ruth V. Biedermann, Elizabeth P. Nagle; and a great-granddaughter: Sierra Case.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will be at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Holy Family Senior Living, 1200 Spring St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.