Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee Seeks New Members

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources’ Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee (PTAC) is accepting applications for five open seats on a 20-member volunteer panel that advises the state on trail funding and policy.

The five vacancies are available on a three-year term starting Jan. 1, 2025. The positions represent an interest group–hikers, cyclists or water trail users–or are members at large.

Officials said in a news release that PTAC is in need of engaged, creative trail enthusiasts to help guide the work of improving and expanding the state’s trail system.

Next year’s PTAC will focus on implementing a statewide land and water trail network to facilitate recreation, transportation, and healthy lifestyles for all, according to the release. The committee also selects a Trail of the Year each year to help build enthusiasm for Pennsylvania trails.

Individuals interested in serving on the PTAC can submit a letter of intent and resume by Oct. 31, 2024, to



. More information is available on the PTAC website.

