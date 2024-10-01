James J. Reiss, 93, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

James J. Reiss

James J. Reiss, 93, of Schnecksville and formerly of Hellertown, passed away peacefully on Sept. 29, 2024. He was the husband of the late Betty (McDonell) Reiss and the companion of Roma McKelvey, with whom he resided. Born in Lower Saucon Township, he was the son of the late Howard and Anna (Schaffer) Reiss. He worked for the former Bethlehem Steel Corporation in the Coke Works for 42 years as a millwright. He was also a self-employed roofing and painting contractor in the Hellertown area for over 30 years. He was a lifelong member of First United Church of Christ in Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

James is survived by his companion; his son: Timothy R. Reiss of Hellertown; and his daughter: Sharon Weirback of Hellertown; his seven grandchildren: Matthew, Daniel, Jonathan (deceased), Erin, Spring, Kyle and Jimmy; his great-grandchildren: Aries, Hailey, Bentley and Abigail; and his great-great-grandson: Lee. He had six brothers: Roy, Howard, John, Robert, Alton, Kenneth and Harold; four sisters: Ruth, Betty, Marion and Agnes; a stepbrother: Walter; and two stepsisters: Helen and Doris. He was predeceased by a son, Robert Reiss, who passed away in July, and a grandson, Jonathan Reiss.

SERVICES

All are invited to gather with his family on Friday, Oct. 4 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Falk Funeral Home, 1418 Main Street in Hellertown. A celebration of his life will be held at 11:30 a.m. His services will be officiated by Rev. Rebekah Thomas, pastor of First United Church of Christ in Hellertown. Following the services, he will be laid to rest beside his wife in Bethlehem Memorial Park.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested in his memory to First United Church of Christ, 501 Northampton St., Hellertown, PA 18055. To share a condolence, visit his “Book of Memories” at FalkFuneralHomes.com.