PA Landowners Can Now Use Purple Paint to Prevent Trespassing

Landowners in Pennsylvania now have the option of using purple paint to mark their property lines and indicate “No Trespassing,” according to a news release.

Signed into law last November, House Bill 1772 took effect this week. The bill adds language to the section of state law dealing with criminal trespass, and makes the use of purple paint on trees or posts a lawful posting method in all but Allegheny and Philadelphia counties.

The law specifies that vertical purple lines must be at least 8 inches long and 1 inch wide, with the bottom of the mark no less than 3 feet or more than 5 feet from the ground. Marks must not be more than 100 feet apart.

This new posting method is intended to provide a clear warning to potential trespassers, similar to traditional “No Trespassing” signs. Under the law, a person is considered a “defiant trespasser”–which carries enhanced penalties–if they enter or remain on a property where notice against trespassing is given by actual communication, lawful posting or fencing.

Hunters should be aware of these purple markings, as they indicate the boundary of private property that is posted against trespassing.

The new law also authorizes unarmed individuals to enter private property solely to retrieve a hunting dog.

Defiant trespass in Pennsylvania is punishable by up to a year in prison and $2,500 in fines. If trespassing occurs while hunting, additional game law violations and penalties may apply.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has been granted the authority to investigate and enforce trespassing complaints as a primary offense, even if game law violations are not alleged.

