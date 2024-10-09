Salisbury Twp. Announces Curbside Branch Collection

The Salisbury Township Public Works Department will conduct a curbside branch collection during the week of Oct. 14, according to a township news release.

Residents should place branches at the curb on Sunday, Oct. 13, after 6 p.m., for collection. Crews will collect the branches sometime during the week. The release did not specify a set schedule or routes for the collection.

Branches should be no longer than five feet, no wider than five inches in diameter, and bundled and tied with twine. Residents can use an open container for small twigs, but the township prohibits the use of bags or lids. Residents can put out no more than six bundles or cans per property.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.