St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Campus Plans Major ER Expansion

To continue providing residents of the area with access to high-quality emergency medical services, St. Luke’s plans to double the size of its emergency room at its Upper Bucks Campus hospital in 2025. Ground will be broken this fall to expand the ER to meet the community’s needs, where providers will be able to treat up to 40,000 patients per year when the project is completed.

The St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Campus, located at the intersection of Rt. 663 and Portzer Road near I-476 in Milford Township, has experienced significant, continuous growth since its opening in 2019.

The new $8 million, 11,000 square-foot expansion will add 12 new patient treatment bays, bringing the total to 28, which will require the addition of 20 FTE (full-time equivalent) staff, including board-certified emergency medicine physicians, nurses and technicians, according to St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Campus president Dennis Pfleiger. The expanded unit will be constructed behind, and connect to, the existing ER, which is attached to the east side of the hospital.

The new ER is being built with financial support from Quakertown area entrepreneur Vincent Randazzo, who contributed $50,000 for the pediatric area in the waiting room.

“I grew up in this community and chose to raise my family here. So, investing in the future health of the area is important to me,” Randazzo said. “My wife and I made a charitable investment in St. Luke’s to make a positive impact, and I know that we will continue to invest here for the future of our own children and the generations that follow.”

The ER expansion comes just five years after the facility opened with 40 beds and an ER capacity of 22,000 patients per year. In 2023, the campus added a three-story, 118,000 square-foot tower on the west side of the original hospital, bringing cancer services, expanded obstetrics, birthing and neonatal intensive care units while increasing the number of inpatient beds to a total of 70.

“We are growing our ER capacity in response to our patients, who tell us they are pleased with the quality of care they receive here,” said Pfleiger. Since the hospital opened, the facility has experienced steadily rising patient volumes, often resulting in over-capacity issues in the original 11,000 square-foot ER. Pfleiger said this demand is expected to continue increasing as the region grows, with the biggest population increase comprising people aged 65 and older.

“The strong St. Luke’s brand, combined with the excellent services given by our patient-focused ER staff, our certified trauma center and stroke accreditation, have resulted in continuously increasing demand for our nationally recognized care,” added Pfleiger.

Since opening its doors, St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Campus has invested an additional $250-plus million in technology, staffing, services and facilities, affirming the organization’s commitment to improving the health of the community. St. Luke’s last year opened outpatient pediatrics, OBGYN and gastrointestinal practices in Harleysville, and it owns 100 acres of open land on its Upper Bucks hospital campus for program and facility development.

The hospital/network recently purchased land in Souderton, just off Rt. 309, for future development of outpatient facilities. August 2025 will mark 30 years since St. Luke’s acquired the former Quakertown Hospital, which now serves the community as a center for inpatient mental health services.