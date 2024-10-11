Harvest Days at Olde Stone Farm: Get Lost in a Corn Maze, Enjoy Hayrides & More

For fall fun that’s close to home and family-friendly, a great option is Harvest Days at Olde Stone Farm in Williams Township.

For fall fun that’s family-friendly and close to home, a great option is Harvest Days at Olde Stone Farm in Williams Township. Convenient to Saucon Valley and nearby areas, this annual event is held Saturdays and Sundays throughout October and features a corn maze, tractor-pulled hayrides, horse & carriage rides, seasonal games, pumpkins for sale, food trucks, face painting and more.

Farm owners Amy and Jim Koch have transformed a section of their rural property into an autumnal wonderland offering sights and sounds of the season for all ages. Covered table seating, free parking and restroom facilities are all provided and included with the $10 entry fee.

Inside the 2-acre corn maze there are unique photo opportunities to be had around every corner. The maze is custom-cut by Jim each year and is a manageable size to navigate, even for families with little ones.

Back again by popular demand this year is Flashlight Night, when the corn maze is open after dark for a spookier experience. This year’s Flashlight night is Friday, Oct. 18 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

This year’s food truck lineup includes some of the most popular vendor names in the area, including:

Oct. 12 – Ridge Runner BBQ

Oct. 13 – Hang Over’s Cafe

Oct. 18 – Williams Township Fire Company Auxiliary pizza fundraiser (during Flashlight Night)

Oct. 19 – Ridge Runner BBQ

Oct. 20 – Clam Jam Boil & BBQ

Oct. 26 – Ridge Runner BBQ

Oct. 27 – You Got Pork’d

Olde Stone Farm’s Harvest Days is held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays in October, with the last corn maze entries and hayrides at 4:30 p.m.

The farm is located at 1350 Raubsville Road, Easton, Pa.

For more information, visit OldeStoneFarmPA.com. Also be sure to follow Olde Stone Farm on Facebook and Instagram @oldestonefarmharvestdays.