Deborah Marie Stasny Arnold, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Deborah Marie Stasny Arnold (1964 – 2024)

Deborah Marie Stasny Arnold, of Hellertown, Pa., passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Nov. 5, 2024. Born on May 26, 1964 in Philadelphia, Debbie was a devoted daughter to the late John and Lorraine Stasny. Debbie was an RN for over 25 years at Lehigh Valley Health Network and received her MSN from DeSales University. She went on to become the Manager and Simulation Nurse Specialist for LVHN, and was essential in designing the hospital’s first Simulation Center in 2009. She took great pride teaching the new generation of nursing students at Northampton Community College. She was recruited all over the country to share her expertise and help create simulation centers for hospitals, including Sentara Healthcare in Virginia, before moving on to Stanford Healthcare in California, where she was the Manager of TRANSFORM Patient Safety Program. In 2015, she returned to Pennsylvania to work again for LVHN as the Manager of Simulation, Interprofessional Education and Continuing Education. She was a home care nurse for LVHN when she fell ill in 2021. Debbie’s kindness was her trademark, and her passion for caring extended beyond her profession–it defined her as a person. Deeply spiritual, Debbie felt a profound connection to the Blessed Mother and was known for her prayers of intervention. She was a member of Assumption BVM Church and St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church, where she once taught CCD classes and served on the Ladies Guild. Between the many patients she cared for, fellow nurses, doctors and students, Debbie was a well-respected and cherished colleague everywhere she went. She found relaxation by gardening and sunbathing on the beach. Above all else, the love and compassion she had for her children was unconditional. Although she faced her greatest challenge battling glioblastoma, Debbie never let the illness dim her shine. As we celebrate Debbie’s life, we invite all who knew her to remember the love, laughter and sunshine she brought into this world.

SURVIVORS

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Joseph Arnold, their five children, spouses and grandchildren.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to her calling period from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The calling period will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown. Online memorial tributes may be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Deborah’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.