Northampton Co. 30-Day Burn Ban Takes Effect

Citing dry conditions and concerns for public safety, Northampton County Council last week enacted a 30-day ban on all open outdoor burning which took effect at midnight Sunday. The ban, which was passed at council’s Nov. 7 meeting, was issued after County Executive Lamont McClure issued a recommendation based on the advice of the District Forester and with the support of at least 12 county fire chiefs.

“With conditions this dry, a burn ban is needed to protect public health and safety,” said McClure, highlighting the Lehigh Valley’s exceptionally dry October with only 0.02 inches of rainfall. He urged residents to exercise caution, especially in light of a recent forest fire on Blue Mountain in Lehigh Township. Another brush fire broke out in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County, on Friday.

The ban prohibits the ignition of any combustible materials, including garbage, leaves, grass and debris, in any outdoor setting, including burn barrels and fire rings. However, the ban does not apply to propane gas stoves, charcoal briquette grills or tobacco use. Campfires contained within designated fire rings in state, federal or DEP-licensed campgrounds are also permitted.

The ban will last for 30 days or until County Council passes a new resolution, whichever happens first. While the ban is in effect, any sworn police officer, including Pennsylvania State Police and municipal officers serving in Northampton County communities, can enforce it.

The resolution includes an exception for the traditional bonfire at Easton Area High School during Thanksgiving week, provided that the Palmer Township Police and Fire Company provide written approval confirming the event’s safety and manage it with at least one fire truck on-site.

Northampton County’s last open burn ban was enacted in April 2012.

