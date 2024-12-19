Fountain Hill Announces New Garbage Schedule, Rates

Fountain Hill residents will have a new garbage collection schedule, rates and hauler to adjust to in the new year.

In an email Thursday, borough officials said an agreement was recently approved for Whitetail Disposal to haul garbage and recycling for all of Fountain Hill beginning Jan. 1. The first garbage and recycling pickup in the new year will be on Monday, Jan. 6, and the final pickups by current hauler Republic Services will be Dec. 26 (Zone 1), Dec. 27 (Zone 2) and Dec. 28 (Zone 3), it said.

There will be no curbside pickup of trash and recycling between Monday, Dec. 30 and Friday, Jan. 3.

Under the agreement with Whitetail Services, all pickups for the three zones will be on Monday, with recycling picked up on alternating weeks. Residents who previously had their trash picked up on various weekdays will now need to place it at the curb on Sunday evenings.

The borough shared the following January 2025 schedule:

Monday, Jan. 6, 2025 – Garbage and Recycling

Monday, Jan. 13, 2025 – Garbage

Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 – Garbage and Recycling

Monday, Jan. 27, 2025 – Garbage

The email also stated that garbage rates for 2025 will be $130 per quarter. Most borough residents are billed for sewer and garbage together on a quarterly basis.

“As with any transition, there may be a few bumps in the first weeks,” officials said. :If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact Borough Hall at 610-867-0301.”

Residents can expect to receive a collection calendar from Whitetail Disposal in the mail. Additional information about the new hauler for Fountain Hill residents can be found on the Whitetail Disposal website.