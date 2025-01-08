Franklin A. Fodero Sr., 85, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Franklin A. Fodero Sr.

Franklin A. Fodero Sr., 85, of Hellertown, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Allentown. He had recently resided at Above and Beyond in Allentown. He was the beloved husband of the late Catherine (Leonard) Fodero, with whom he shared 62 years of marriage before her passing in 2022. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Salvatore and Angeline (Diorio) Fodero. He was the former owner of TGF Screen Printing. He also worked at Service Electric Cable TV for several years and formerly owned Island Park Auction House and also Chuckies Chicken and Ribs in Catasauqua, Allentown and Hellertown. He was a member of Steel City Mennonite Church.

SURVIVORS

He is survived by his son: Gino Fodero and his companion, Richard Nazzaro; daughter: Toni Cressman and her husband, John; sisters: Kathryn Nichols, Marie Rummel, Nancy Pearl, Roberta Cherkis, Clara Bauder; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son: Franklin Fodero Jr.; brothers: Joseph, Salvatore, Albert Fodero; and sister: Helen Golomb.

SERVICES

A viewing was held on Thursday, Nov. 14 at the James Funeral Home, 527 Center St., Bethlehem, and on Friday, Nov. 15 at Steel City Mennonite Church, 2137 Mixsell Ave., Bethlehem, where the funeral service was also held. Burial was at Old Williams Cemetery, Williams Township.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Contributions may be made to Steel City Mennonite Church, 2137 Mixsell Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18015.