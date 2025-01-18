Carmen C. Vallone, 97, Formerly of L. Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Carmen C. Vallone, 97, formerly of Lower Saucon Township, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Carmen C. Vallone (1928 – 2025)

Carmen C. Vallone, 97, formerly of Lower Saucon Township, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. He was the husband of the late Diana J. Vallone, who died Aug. 28, 2024. Carmen was born in Bethlehem on Jan. 12, 1928 to the late Russell and Elizabeth (Ponticorvo) Vallone. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during World War II. He owned and operated Carmen’s Service, Lower Saucon Township. He was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. Carmen was a member of the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown. He lived for hunting, especially with his family.

Carmen is survived by his children: Gail L. Baer, Brion R. Vallone, Mark C. Vallone, all of Lower Saucon Township; grandchildren: Jennifer Baer (Damien) Kaufman, Kristen Baer (Michael) Schneider; great-grandchildren: Joel and Ava Schneider. He was predeceased by son-in-law: Geoffrey C. Baer; great-granddaughters: Brianna Baer and Abigail Kaufman; siblings: Ettore F. Vallone, Lucy Malone.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carmen’s name may be made to St. Theresa’s Roman Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown, PA 18055.