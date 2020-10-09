No Rain Date Ep. 23: News Talk with Tom Sofield of LevittownNow

Nobody wants to live without local news, but as media companies struggle to maintain profitability in the COVID-19 era, reliable sources of information in communities of all sizes continue to dry up. Not all hope is lost, however. Rather than adhere to an antiquated business model, a new generation of publishers is challenging the media business status quo. These purveyors of independent online news are making a difference in the communities they serve. In Episode 23 of No Rain Date, Saucon Source editor Josh Popichak talks shop with one of them: fellow publisher and former Patch colleague Tom Sofield, of LevittownNow.com and NewtownPANow.com. Both sites have become household names when it comes to local news in lower Bucks County. Coach Rief has a preview of this weekend’s sure-to-be-exciting Saucon vs. Southern Lehigh football game (watch the game LIVE on YouTube on the Saucon Athletics channel Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.), and Josh has a roundup of the latest local news headlines, along with an important message about how to become a member and support the local news you value.