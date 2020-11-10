No Rain Date Ep. 27: Overcoming the 2020 Election Divide

Welcome to Ep. 27 of No Rain Date, your weekly podcast featuring local news and in-depth interviews. This week our guest is Rev. Phil Spohn, who we ask about ways our community–and nation–can heal after the brutal rhetoric of the 2020 presidential campaign. We have a long way to go. Josh has a roundup of election news (please note that the news roundup was recorded before Joe Biden became the projected winner of Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes and the presidency). Don’t forget that No Rain Date is available for download and subscription on iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Tunein and Google Play–in addition to Saucon Source. Each episode features local news, sports and in-depth interviews with people making a difference in our area. To learn more, suggest a guest or share feedback, please email josh@sauconsource.com.