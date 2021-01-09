No Rain Date No Rain Date Ep. 36: Kevin Branco; Thoughts on Insurrection in DC Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:03:05 Share Share Link Embed ' class="input-embed input-embed-346268"/>

Welcome to Episode 36 of No Rain Date, your weekly podcast featuring local news and interviews. This week publisher and NRD host Josh Popichak is joined by Main Street Gym owner and former state representative candidate Kevin Branco to talk about fitness, politics and the important role you can play in helping to keep our local economy vibrant in 2021. Our news roundup is a bit different these week because of the unprecedented, deadly insurrection that occurred at Capitol Hill Jan. 6. (Note: Kevin’s interview was recorded Jan. 5.) Josh shares some of his thoughts about what this tragic, historic event means for our nation, and why honesty in news reporting matters now more than ever.

