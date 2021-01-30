No Rain Date No Rain Date Ep. 39: Brittany DeCheine on Hair, Hellertown & More Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:05:56 Share Share Link Embed ' class="input-embed input-embed-352604"/>

Welcome to Episode 39 of No Rain Date, your weekly podcast featuring local news and interviews. This week, publisher and NRD host Josh Popichak is joined by Brittany DeCheine, owner of BB DeCheine Fine Men’s Salon & Beauty Co. in Hellertown, on her business’s one-year anniversary. You’ll learn about what makes BB DeCheine unique, how they’ve adapted to help keep customers safe during COVID-19 and much more. As always, Josh has a roundup of the biggest headlines from another busy news week.

Don’t forget that No Rain Date is available for download on iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Deezer, RadioPublic, Tunein, Google Play and other apps, in addition to Saucon Source. Each episode of No Rain Date features news, information and interviews with people who are making a difference in our area. To learn more, suggest a guest or share feedback, please email josh@sauconsource.com. No Rain Date is edited by Jonny Hart. Thanks for listening!