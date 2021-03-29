No Rain Date No Rain Date Ep. 47: Bach Choir of Bethlehem Conductor Greg Funfgeld Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:18:41 Share Share Link Embed

Welcome to Episode 47 of No Rain Date, your weekly podcast featuring local news and interviews from the Saucon Valley and beyond. This week host Josh Popichak is joined by Bach Choir of Bethlehem Conductor & Artistic Director Greg Funfgeld, who has led the choir since 1983 and expanded its performance schedule as well as its level of community outreach. In its nearly 125-year history, the choir has never been challenged like it has over the past year, when constraints on singing due to the coronavirus pandemic meant public performance cancellations and the loss of choral camaraderie for its 90-plus members. COVID’s silver lining for the group–which has embraced technology in order to bring Johann Sebastian Bach’s music to life–has been finding hundreds of new fans around the world; lovers of baroque music who are now confirmed Bach Choir devotees.

